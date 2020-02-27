CDC warns of multi-state E. coli outbreak from Jimmy John’s clover sprouts

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning of an E. coli outbreak coming from the clover sprouts used at various Jimmy John’s restaurants.

The CDC says 14 people in five states, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Texas and Utah, have been sickened by the outbreak. The CDC along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration are investigating and say the likely source are clover sprouts from Jimmy John’s.

The agency says those who have recently eaten the sprouts could develop a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli infection.

According to Jimmy John’s, starting Feb. 24, it has stopped all of its restaurants from serving the sprouts. Investigators are working to determine if other restaurants were given the infected sprouts.

The CDC is advising anyone with leftovers from Jimmy John’s that contain sprouts to throw them away. People usually get sick from E. coli about three days after eating the germ.

Symptoms from Shiga toxin-producing E. coli include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea and vomiting. The symptoms can last five to seven days, and anyone experiencing them is asked to report their illness to their healthcare provider.