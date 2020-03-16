CDC recommends canceling or postponing events of 50 people or more

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The CDC is recommending that for the next 8 weeks, organizers cancel or postpone gatherings of 50 people or more.

The update came Sunday after Austin’s Mayor Steve Adler banned events of 250 people or more in Austin-Travis County.

The CDC says large events and mass gatherings can contribute to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States through travelers who go to these events and introduce the virus to new communities.

Organizers are encouraged to cancel or postpone the events across the country.

Events should only happen, CDC officials say, if guidelines for protecting vulnerable populations, hand hygiene and social distancing can be followed.

This recommendation does not apply to day-to-day operation of schools, institutes of higher learning or businesses.