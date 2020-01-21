CDC confirms first case of Wuhan coronavirus in U.S.

An airport staff member uses a temperature gun to check people leaving Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan, China, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. Heightened precautions were being taken in China and elsewhere Tuesday as governments strove to control the outbreak of a novel coronavirus that threatens to grow during the Lunar New Year travel rush. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

SEATTLE, Wash. (AP/KXAN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed Tuesday the first case of Wuhan coronavirus reported in the United States, the Associated Press reports.

The case is in Seattle, the report says. The patient is a male in his 30s who had recently been to the Wuhan area. He is in good condition in a hospital in Everett, outside of Seattle, and isn’t considered a threat to the public, health officials say.

The virus was first identified in Wuhan, China, and it has reportedly killed six people and infected more than 300 others in five countries — China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and now the U.S.

It is unclear if the person recently traveled to China, where and how they became infected and if the person has transmitted it to anyone else in the U.S., the report says.

The CDC says the outbreak in China is linked to a large seafood and animal market.

The CDC also said they would begin screening passengers at two additional airports, Atlanta and Chicago O’Hare. They have already started screening passengers at airports in San Francisco, Los Angeles (LAX) and New York (JFK).