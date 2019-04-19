Catch of a lifetime! South Carolina man nabs 89-pound catfish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (NBC News)

(WYFF/NBC News) — Larry Westmoreland has caught plenty of fish in his 70 years, but he'll be hard pressed to top the one he reeled in Saturday night while fishing on South Carolina's Lake Keowee.

Westmoreland caught an 89 pound catfish using his own secret bait.

It took him about 20-minutes to land the monster catch.

"I knew I had a big fish but I didn't realize it was that big," he says.

Westmoreland says he was able to get the majority of the 49-inch-long fish into his net, but it took several attempts to actually get the fish into the boat.