Car driving through California police station caught on camera
SAN PEDRO, California (NBC NEWS) — A woman drove her car into the lobby of a San Pedro, California police station, and security cameras captured the whole incident.
At about 4:45 a.m. the woman, who had her infant daughter in the car with her, maneuvered her vehicle past some exterior barriers and drove into the lobby of the station.
The lobby was closed at the time and no one was injured, but there were officers in the building.
The woman attempted to pull out, but was trapped by one of the barriers and was unable to drive off.
Officers took the woman into custody and are trying to learn why this happened to determine what if any charges need to be filed.
