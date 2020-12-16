Burglar killed when window unexpectedly closes, ‘pinning him’ and leaving him ‘suspended in air,’ sheriff says

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (NEXSTAR) – Florida authorities say a 32-year-old man died in a freak accident while trying to burglarize a home over the weekend when a window closed on his neck, leaving his body dangling above the ground.

Jonathan Hernandez was found dead after a window of the Lehigh Acres residence closed on him, according to the incident report, and his neck became caught under the sill.

“On Saturday, 32-year-old convicted felon Jonathan Hernandez attempted to break into a home by climbing through a window,” said Lt. Russel Park, public information officer with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. “While Hernandez was trying to work his way through the window, it unexpectedly closed on top of him, pinning him and keeping him suspended in air.”

When deputies arrived at the scene, Hernandez was already dead, Park said. Investigators are calling the death accidental.

Park said Hernandez was “no stranger to law enforcement” and was arrested in 2014 “for his involvement in a murder case.” Further details about that report weren’t immediately available.

Court records show Herandez’s past arrests were for grand theft, probation violations and marijuana possession, according to the Fort Myers News-Press.