Burger King is launching the ‘Impossible Whopper’ nationwide

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Fast food giant Burger King announced Monday that will be launching the “Impossible Whopper” at 7,300 stores across the country by the end of the year.

In early April, the company tested out the burger in St. Louis. It is made with a plant-based burger patty that they hope will taste exactly like its beef counterpart and will famously… bleed.

The new burger is described as “a flame-grilled, plant-based patty topped with freshly sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup, crunchy pickles and sliced white onions on a toasted sesame seed bun.”

The patty that Burger King is using is from California food startup Impossible Foods which created the Impossible Burger. Burger King already offers a veggie burger that uses MorningStar veggie patties.

Unlike veggie patties, the Impossible Burger patty is designed to mimic the taste and texture of cooked meat, giving meat-lovers more incentive to switch to a plant-based diet.

Unfortunately, the fast food chain is still only offering the burger in St. Louis, Missouri where they started testing the burger earlier this month. Their goal is to expand the burger and go national by the end of the year.

If you want to try one of those burgers now, the Impossible Foods website lists 35 restaurants in the Austin-area that already carry burgers made with Impossible Burger patties.

