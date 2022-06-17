A fruit and vegetable seller stands between his goods in the market hall in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, June 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — What’s your favorite vegetable? A new survey shows broccoli may be your answer.

To celebrate National Eat Your Vegetables Day on June 17, Green Giant conducted a nationwide survey to find America’s favorite vegetable.

The brand polled more than 5,300 Americans in an open-ended survey.

Broccoli is the favorite vegetable in 29 states, including Texas. Corn topped the poll in 11 states, while carrot came top in 10 states and DC.

Potatoes and asparagus were other top choices nationwide, but didn’t claim the top spot in any state.

Broccoli has been Texas’ favorite vegetables for all five years of Green Giant’s annual survey. Meanwhile, more than half of the states picked a new favorite this year.