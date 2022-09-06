MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Memphis Police on Tuesday morning identified a body found in South Memphis as missing 34-year-old mother and teacher Eliza Fletcher.

Additional charges of first-degree murder and murder in perpetration of kidnapping have been added for suspect Cleotha Abston, police said. Abston spent 20 years behind bars for a previous kidnapping.

The body was found Monday during a search in South Memphis near where police say Abston was seen cleaning out his vehicle.

The body was found Monday after a series of searches over the Labor Day weekend for Fletcher, who was kidnapped at about 4 a.m. Friday, police said. A man approached her and forced her into an SUV after a brief struggle, police said. Fletcher was reported missing when she did not return home from her regular morning jog.

Abston will now also be facing a charges of first-degree murder and first-degree murder in perpetration of kidnapping, Memphis police said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Police also linked the vehicle they believe was used in the kidnapping to a person at a home where Abston was staying. Online court records do not show if Abston has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf Tuesday morning.

Late Monday, police tweeted that a body had been found in a Memphis neighborhood but that the identity of that person and the cause of death was unconfirmed. A large police presence was reported in the area where authorities reported finding the body just after 5 p.m. Memphis police had searched several locations with dogs, ATVs and a helicopter throughout the long weekend

Fletcher is the granddaughter of the late Joseph Orgill III, a Memphis hardware businessman and philanthropist. The family has released a video statement asking for help in finding Fletcher and offered a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.