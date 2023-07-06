BRENHAM, Texas (FOX 44) — Blue Bell is celebrating National Ice Cream Month with the release of something monstrously delicious.

The company’s new Monster Cookie Dough ice cream is now in stores. This is a creamy vanilla ice cream with bits of brown sugar loaded with peanut butter monster cookie dough pieces, candy-coated chocolate pieces and dark chocolate chunks. Monster Cookie Dough is available in the half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Meanwhile, Blue Bell’s Dr Pepper Float Ice Cream is still in stores. This is a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper-flavored sherbet. This is also available in the half-gallon and pint sizes.

For coffee fans, Blue Bell recently introduced Java Jolt Ice Cream. This flavor combines delicious Coffee Ice Cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. The flavor is sold in pint-size but only for a limited time.

For more information, you can visit www.bluebell.com.