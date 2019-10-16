Bill O’Reilly called Beto O’Rourke a ‘liar’ during the debate. Beto’s response went viral

Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly’s attempt to embarrass former Rep. Bet O’Rourke is not turning out like he would have hoped. (AP images)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Former Fox News anchor Bill O’Reilly’s attempt to call out former Rep. Bet O’Rourke has turned into a viral response on the internet, NBC News reports.

O’Reilly took to Twitter Tuesday while watching the Democratic presidential debate. He said a story O’Rourke told about meeting a woman working four jobs while raising a special needs child was made up.

Beto says he met a woman working FOUR jobs. And raising a special needs child. I don’t believe him. Sorry. — Bill O'Reilly (@BillOReilly) October 16, 2019

Unfortunately for O’Reilly, O’Rourke was quick to respond, sharing a picture of himself with the woman and her daughter and the words “This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter’s name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car—while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions.”

O’Rourke’s tweet blew up, becoming viral overnight and receiving thousands of responses.

This is her. Her name is Gina. Her daughter's name is Summer. The problem with our economy is she has to live in her car—while a disgraced TV host like you makes millions. https://t.co/J1Scsu3GJ5 pic.twitter.com/W1shXxVyeg — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 16, 2019

People flocked to the Tweet to get their opportunity to roast O’Reilly. Many pointed out his departure from Fox News amid a sexual assault scandal in 2017.

Not every woman has a huge sexual-harassment settlement in the bank. — Dave Hogg (@stareagle) October 16, 2019

O’Rourke’s story of meeting Gina and her daughter Summer came about during a question on the issue of income inequality.

Read more on the fourth Democratic debate here.