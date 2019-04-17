Beyoncé drops surprise new album
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Beyoncé has surprised her fans by releasing a soundtrack to her Netflix documentary "Homecoming."
The 37-year-old superstar debuted "Homecoming: The Live Album" Wednesday, the same day a Netflix documentary exploring her historic performances at the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival was released.
She was the first black woman to headline the event in which she paid tribute to America's historically black colleges.
The album features 40 tracks including "Single Ladies" and "Crazy in Love." There's also a special version of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" by her oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.
It is available through most major streaming services.
Beyoncé first surprised fans when she unexpectedly dropped her fifth studio album, "Beyoncé," in 2013.
University freshman dead after suspected fraternity hazing
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - A university student in upstate New York has died following suspected hazing that led to a suspension of fraternity and sorority activities.
University at Buffalo President Satish Tripathi says Sebastian Serafin-Bazan died Wednesday. The 18-year-old freshman from Port Chester was hospitalized early Friday after the suspected hazing at an off-campus house.
Details of the case involving the Sigma Pi fraternity have not been released. Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo says police are investigating whether drugs or alcohol were involved and are awaiting autopsy results.Read the Full Article
Young woman obsessed with Columbine is found dead
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) - A Florida teenager who authorities say was obsessed with the Columbine school shooting and may have been planning an attack of her own in Colorado just days ahead of the 20th anniversary was found dead Wednesday in an apparent suicide after a nearly 24-hour manhunt.
Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said 18-year-old Sol Pais was discovered by the FBI with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The manhunt had led to the closing of Denver-area schools as a precaution, with classes and extracurricular activities canceled for a half-million students.Read the Full Article
Man accused in Tennessee kidnapping apprehended in Texas
DALLAS (AP) - Federal authorities apprehended near Dallas a car salesman accused of kidnapping a paralyzed man in Tennessee and forcing him to hand over nearly $200,000 or risk his life and the lives of his family, police said Wednesday.
The federal task force took 42-year-old Daniel Clayton Bryant into custody Sunday at a hotel in Cedar Hill, southwest of Dallas, Cedar Hill police Lt. Colin Chenault said. Bryant is charged with kidnapping, bank robbery and extortion.
He was being held Wednesday at a federal prison outside Dallas. Authorities have not said when he will be returned to Tennessee.Read the Full Article
