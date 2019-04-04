Beef patties distributed to schools recalled after discovery of plastic

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 13: Burgers being made at the Food Network & Cooking Channel New York City Wine & Food Festival Presented By Coca-Cola – Blue Moon Burger Bash presented by Pat LaFrieda Meats hosted by Rachael Ray at Pier 92 on October 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty […]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — AdvancedPierre Foods Inc. has issued a recall of their frozen beef patties that were distributed to schools and shipped to food service locations after plastic was discovered in the meat, according to a recall notice from the United States Department of Agriculture Food Safety Inspection Service.

More than 20,000 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties by AdvancePierre Foods, Inc, are being recalled after two customers complained that they found soft purple plastic in the product.

The recalled product is the 14.06-pound case containing three bags of 30 pieces of “CN FULLY COOKED FLAME-BROILED BEEF PATTIES CARAMEL COLOR ADDED” with case code 155-525-0 and package code 8334.

Officials say food service locations bought these patties and they were also distributed to schools though not through the National School Lunch Program.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in food service freezers,” officials wrote. “Food service locations who have purchased these products are urged not to serve or consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact AdvancePierre’s Consumer Affairs Hotline at (855) 382-3101.