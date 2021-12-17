Barack Obama drops his top hits of 2021 featuring, Bad Bunny, Farruko and more

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As 2021 comes to an end, former United States President Barack Obama shares his top hits of 2021.
Obama shared his list of “Favorite Music of 2021” Friday Morning on his social media account.
The former President admitted he has always enjoyed a wide variety of music, “so it’s no surprise that I listened to a little bit of everything this year.”
These artists include Bad Bunny, Farruko, Lil Nas X, Lizzo ft. Cardi B and other various artists.
The full list goes as follows:
- Montero (Call Me By Your Name) by Lil Nas X
- Rumors by Lizzo ft. Cardi B
- Pepas by Farruko
- Volvi by Aventura & Bad Bunny
- YA by YENDRY
- Patria Y Vida by Yotuel, gente de Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, el Funky
- Go Down Eh by Spice ft. Sean Paul & Shaggy
- In My Blood by MO3 & Mooray
- Walking At A Downtown Pace by Parquet Courts
- The Only Heartbreaker by Mitski
- I Don’t Live Here Anymore by The War on Drugs ft. Lucius
- Tala Tannam by Mdou Moctar
- Magnolia Blues by Adia Victoria
- Witchoo by Durand Jones & The Indications & Aaron Frazer
- Formwela 10 by Esperanza Spalding
- Gold Chains by Genesis Owusu
- Broken Horses by Brandi Carlile
- Woman by Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol
- Freedom by Jon Batiste
- It’s Way With Me by Wye Oak
- Nobody by Nas ft. Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Nightflyer by Allison Russell
- Notice by Tammy Lakkis
- Armash by Teddy Afro
- Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To by Courtney Barnett
- Headshots (4R Da Locals) by Isaiah Rashad
- Boomerang by Yebba
Additionally, Obama hopes that anyone exploring his top music hits will find a new artist or song they can add to their own playlist.
For more of Obama’s playlists, you can visit his foundation’s website here.