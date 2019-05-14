Austin slides yet again on newly released national fitness index

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austinites may need to put down the tacos and hit the trails more often.

The American College of Sports Medicine released their 2019 American Fitness Index Tuesday and it didn’t look good for Austin.

When ranked against other cities in the country, Austin didn’t make it in the top 5. It didn’t even make it in the top 25.

In fact, Austin came in at 43 this year.

The score is based on a personal health ranking and a combined community and environment rankings, each of which comprises of percentages taken from the overall population.

Austin’s ranking has fallen steadily over the past decade. In 2008, the city broke the top 10, placing in ninth place in the country. By last year, that ranking fell to 42. This year, the fitness ranking fell again.

The study was conducted a little differently this year with the aim of being more thorough. The data team added four new measures:

Complete streets policy

Pedestrian fatality rate

Bike score

Air quality index

Despite the consistent drop, Austin gets the highest ranking of all Texas cities this year, placed right above Plano.

Other Texas cities that are notable are:

Lubbock ranks first in the country for low rates for stroke and heart disease. It also ranks second for good air quality.

El Paso ranked second for lowest stroke rates

Irving, Dallas, Garland and Plano all made it to the top 10 list for lowest rates of heart disease

Arlington residents seem to love their fruits, coming in tenth for cities that eat two+ fruits per day

Irving ranks fourth and Garland ranks tenth for cities that eat three+ vegetables per day

All ranking data can be found in the full summary report here.

Want to compare Austin to other cities? Visit this interactive link here.