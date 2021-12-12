Austin Disaster Relief Network kicks off fundraiser for tornado survivors

Emergency response workers dig through the rubble of the Mayfield Consumer Products candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After tornadoes tore across America’s heartland this weekend, the Austin Disaster Relief Network unveiled Sunday its fundraising efforts to provide care kits and financial relief for survivors.

Kits will include towels, blankets and personal hygiene items, and the organization asked donors to share a note of support and encourage for those impacted by the storm. Kits can be tailored for adults and children.

“Getting the basic necessities into survivors’ hands makes a huge difference,” ADRN Executive Director

Daniel Geraci said in a release. “It’s the first step towards hope and recovery for people who’ve just been through probably the worst trauma of their lives. We want to get these essentials to our midwestern neighbors as soon as possible and let them know they’re not alone in this crisis.”

Donations can be dropped off at ADRN’s headquarters and the Hope Family Thrift Store, located at 1122 E. 51st St. The nonprofit also kickstarted the Heartland Tornadoes Disaster Relief Fund to help provide resources for families affected, including food, emergency supplies and temporary housing.

For more information on resources and how to give, ADRN’s website outlines carry kit items and ways to help.