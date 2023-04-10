PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A man faces grand larceny charges after his plan to steal thousands of dollars from the Rivers Casino in Portsmouth, Virginia, was stopped by police, the Portsmouth Police Department says.

On Feb. 27, Casino surveillance captured Troyon Johnson allegedly swiping $7,000 worth of poker chips from a table, according to court documents.

Johnson attempted to cash the chips in, and while the cashier was retrieving money, he allegedly grabbed $2,600 in cash and made a run for the exit.

But Johnson wasn’t able to get away. A Portsmouth officer chased him while still inside the building. A detective who was also inside and heard the call on the radio joined in the chase.

They managed to grab Johnson as he made his way outside, but lost custody of him when all three fell to the ground, court documents said.

He was only able to get away for a brief time, according to the officers. They spotted him hiding in nearby bushes. After they chased him a bit further, the police officers were able to catch Johnson, they said.

He faces charges of grand larceny, obtaining money under false pretenses and resisting arrest. His next court date is set for April 21.