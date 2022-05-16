AUSTIN (KXAN) — Want to hear what the government knows about the unexplained in our skies? Listen to this Tuesday.

At 8 a.m. CDT, a House subcommittee is having an open hearing on “unidentified aerial phenomena,” better known as unidentified flying objects, to discuss a matter the U.S. Department of Defense feels is a potential threat to national security.

The hearing will be streamed live on the House Intelligence Committee’s YouTube page.

The Department of Defense formed the “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force” in August 2020. Headed by the Navy, its charge is “to detect, analyze and catalog UAPs that could potentially pose a threat to U.S. national security,” according to a press release.

The task force helped usher in Tuesday’s hearing by the House Intelligence Counterterrorism, Counterintelligence, and Counterproliferation Subcommittee. It will start with a public hearing and then adjourn into a classified briefing.

The Pentagon declassified three videos taken by Navy pilots of UFOs they encountered during training flights in 2004 and 2015. The videos were leaked to the New York Times in 2017, and the Pentagon said their release was to “to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos.”