PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix is on the cusp of yet another heat record this summer after an additional day of 110-degree weather.

The National Weather Service said the desert city on Friday saw 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 Celsius) for the 53rd day this year, tying it with the record set in 2020. If Phoenix reaches 110 degrees or more as expected Saturday, it would mark a record 54 days in one year.

An extreme heat warning is in effect for the entire weekend, with temperatures forecast as high as 113 degrees Fahrenheit (45 Celsius) on Saturday and 111 degrees Fahrenheit (43.8 Celsius) on Sunday. A high of 109 degrees Fahrenheit (42.7 Celsius) is forecast for Monday.

In July, Phoenix set a record with a 31-day streak of highs at or above 110 degrees. The previous record was 18 straight days, set in 1974.

It was part of a historic heat wave that stretched from Texas across New Mexico and Arizona and into California’s desert.

Phoenix has now seen over 100 days with 100-degree Fahrenheit-plus (37.7 C-plus) temperatures this year as of Wednesday. That’s in line with the average of 111 days hitting triple digits every year between 1991 and 2020.

Maricopa County, home to Phoenix and the most populous county in Arizona, also appears headed toward an annual record for heat-associated deaths.

County public health officials said Wednesday that there have been 194 heat-associated deaths confirmed for this year as of Sept. 2. An additional 351 are under investigation.

Maricopa County confirmed 425 heat-related deaths in 2022.