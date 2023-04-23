(KTLA) – A fire broke out at Disneyland Saturday night as packed crowds were enjoying the theme park.

The fire ignited on Tom Sawyer Island during the Fantasmic! nighttime water and fireworks show held on the Rivers of America.

Videos taken by parkgoers show flames fully engulfing Maleficent’s dragon prop on stage. The flames first took over the dragon’s face before spreading to the rest of its body.

Heavy plumes of dark smoke could be seen billowing from the stage and were visible throughout the park.

Video showed cast members evacuating crowds out of the waterfront viewing area and nearby attractions as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Bystanders outside of the Disneyland resort captured pictures and video of a line of firetrucks rushing to the Anaheim, California, theme park.

“During the final showing of Fantasmic at Disneyland park on Saturday evening, the dragon caught fire,” a Disneyland explained in a statement. “Anaheim Fire & Rescue quickly responded and the fire was extinguished. All cast members were evacuated from Tom Sawyer Island. Due to smoke and wind, attractions near the island were safely cleared of any guests, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time.”

No injuries were reported Sunday morning, and the extent of the fire’s damage was not immediately known.