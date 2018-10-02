Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Amazon fulfillment center in San Marcos. (KXAN Photo/Kate Winkle)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Employees who work for Amazon — and, by extension, Whole Foods — will soon have a boost in the minimum wage they can earn.

Amazon announced Tuesday it is raising its minimum wage company-wide to $15 an hour for all full-time, part-time, temporary and seasonal employees. The change begins Nov.1 and the company estimates it will affect about 250,000 Amazon employees and 100,000 seasonal employees, according to a release.

Whole Foods' minimum wage before this point was $11. Amazon said employees who already make $15 an hour will also see an increase in pay.

In early September, Amazon's worth hit $1 trillion. Sen. Bernie Sanders called the company and founder and CEO Jeff Bezos out on Twitter, saying "Thousands of Amazon workers have to rely on food stamps, Medicaid and public housing to survive." He proposed a bill to end subsidies for low-wage employers called the "Stop Bad Employers by Zeroing Out Subsidies (BEZOS)" Act.

“We listened to our critics, thought hard about what we wanted to do, and decided we want to lead,” said Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos in a release. “We’re excited about this change and encourage our competitors and other large employers to join us.”

The announcement also indicated Amazon's team would advocate for a minimum wage increase at the federal level.