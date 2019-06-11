All you'll need is a pair of binoculars to see some of Jupiter's 79 moons tonight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may want to grab your binoculars and look up at the night sky on Tuesday because Jupiter is so close to the Earth that you'll be able to see some of its moons.
NASA says that Jupiter "is at its biggest and brightest this month."
Jupiter, Earth and the Sun are arranged in a straight line with Earth in the middle. NASA says that anytime this month would be good to check out the planet.
The giant planet has a whopping 53 named moons and 26 moons that are waiting for official names, according to the NASA website. The moons that grab the most interest are the first four that were discovered, called the Galilean satellites. Those are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
If you'd like to know more about Jupiter and how to observe it's moons' orbits you can check out NASA's website.
