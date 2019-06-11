All you'll need is a pair of binoculars to see Jupiter's 79 moons tonight
AUSTIN (KXAN) — You may want to grab your binoculars and look up at the night sky on Tuesday because Jupiter is so close to the Earth that you'll be able to see all its moons.
NASA says that Jupiter "is at its biggest and brightest this month."
Jupiter, Earth and the Sun are arranged in a straight line with Earth in the middle. NASA says that anytime this month would be good to check out the planet.
The giant planet has a whopping 53 named moons and 26 moons that are waiting official names, according to the NASA website. The moons that grab the most interest are the first four that were discovered, called the Galilean satellites. Those are Io, Europa, Ganymede and Callisto.
If you'd like to know more about Jupiter and how to observe it's moons' orbits you can check out NASA's website.
More National News Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prosecutors crack down on clergy abuse as bishops gather
DETROIT (AP) - Hundreds of boxes. Millions of records. From Michigan to New Mexico this month, attorneys general are sifting through files on clergy sex abuse, seized through search warrants and subpoenas at dozens of archdioceses.
They're looking to prosecute, and not just priests. If the boxes lining the hallways of Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's offices contain enough evidence, she said, she is considering using state racketeering laws usually reserved for organized crime. Prosecutors in Michigan are even volunteering on weekends to get through all the documents as quickly as possible.
For decades, leaders of the Roman Catholic Church were largely left to police their own. But now, as American bishops gather for a conference to confront the reignited sex-abuse crisis this week, they're facing the most scrutiny ever from secular law enforcement.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
House resolution would make it easier to enforce subpoenas
WASHINGTON (AP) - A resolution being voted on Tuesday in the House would make it easier for Democrats to sue President Donald Trump's administration and other potential witnesses who refuse to comply with subpoenas.
The House resolution would authorize lawsuits against Attorney General William Barr and former White House counsel Don McGahn for defying subpoenas pertaining to special counsel Robert Mueller's report . It also would empower committee chairmen to take legal action to enforce subpoenas in the future without a vote of the full House, so long as they have approval from a bipartisan group of House leaders.
The votes aren't technically necessary, as Democrats already have the ability to go to court. But a House vote would give them increased standing if they do decide to file lawsuits.Read the Full Article
-
Ex-UCLA gynecologist pleads not guilty to patient sex abuse
LOS ANGELES (AP) - A retired gynecologist who worked at the University of California, Los Angeles for decades has pleaded not guilty to sexually abusing two patients during examinations and the campus is asking anyone who may have other complaints against him to step forward.
Dr. James Heaps, 62, pleaded not guilty Monday to sexual battery by fraud against two patients in 2017 and 2018. He also pleaded not guilty to a count of sexual exploitation of a patient and was released without bail.
The women weren't UCLA students but they were seen at Heaps' office on the UCLA campus.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face