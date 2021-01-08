Alex Trebek’s final ‘Jeopardy!’ episode airs at 4 p.m. Friday on KXAN

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The last episode of “Jeopardy!” hosted by Alex Trebek will air at 4 p.m. Friday on KXAN.

The beloved game show host died Nov. 8 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80 years old.

He taped episodes up to Oct. 29, and executive producer Mike Richards said the final day of taping for Trebek was “one of the most incredible things I’ve ever seen.”

“I knew he was in an enormous amount of pain,” Richards said, “and as he was leaving, I saw him at the door, and I said, ‘You know, that was maybe the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen.’ He kind of had his head down and he looked up and said, ‘Well, thank you.'”

There will be a tribute to Trebek following the show. Trebek began hosting the game show in 1984.

Ken Jennings, who holds the record for most consecutive Jeopardy! wins at 72 and won last year’s “Greatest of All Time” tournament, will be the first temporary host. Shows with Jennings as the host will start airing Jan. 11. No decision has been made yet on a permanent host.