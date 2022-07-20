WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, lawyers agree to keep evidence secret amid media attention.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Posted:
Updated:
Posted:
Updated:
WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) — Alex Murdaugh pleads not guilty to murdering wife and son, lawyers agree to keep evidence secret amid media attention.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now