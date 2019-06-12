National News

Alex Morgan has 5 goals as US routs Thailand 13-0

By:
Posted: Jun 11, 2019 / 10:12 PM CDT / Updated: Jun 11, 2019 / 10:12 PM CDT

REIMS, France (AP) — Thailand was never a real threat to the U.S. national team. Even so, the three-time Women's World Cup champions had no desire to go easy on a lesser opponent in their opening game.

Goals matter in the group stage.

And statements matter in soccer's biggest tournament.

"Obviously we have the utmost respect for everyone we play, but it's the World Cup," said captain Megan Rapinoe.

Alex Morgan tied the tournament record with five goals and the United States opened with a historic 13-0 rout of Thailand on Tuesday night. Samantha Mewis and Rose Lavelle each added a pair of goals for the United States, which broke the record for goals and margin of victory in a World Cup game.

Rapinoe, Lindsey Horan, Mallory Pugh and Carli Lloyd also scored. The previous record margin was Germany's 11-0 victory over Argentina in 2007.

Morgan tied Michelle Akers' record for World Cup goals, set in the quarterfinals against Taiwan in 1991. The team's seven different scorers also set a tournament record.

Lloyd, 36, became the oldest American woman to score at a World Cup and joined Germany's Birgit Prinz as the only players to score in five straight World Cup games.

The United States faced criticism over its relentless attack. The Americans led 3-0 at the break and then broke the match open in the second half, with the players celebrating goal after goal.

The Americans meant no disrespect, said Morgan, but they simply wanted to position themselves for a run at a second consecutive title.

"We really just came into the game really wanting to showcase ourselves," Morgan said. "Every goal matters in this tournament and that's what we were working on."

Asked about the lopsided score, U.S. coach Jill Ellis wondered if a 10-0 victory in a men's World Cup would elicit the same questions.

"This is a world championship, so every team here has been fantastic to get to this point. And I think that to be respectful to opponents is to play hard against opponents, and as Alex said, it's a tournament where goal differential is important," Ellis said.

The two teams were the last to kick off in the group stage for the monthlong tournament. Host France opened the World Cup before a sellout crowd in Paris on Friday night with a 4-0 victory over South Korea.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, the Americans had dropped only one match in their previous 38, a loss to France in Le Havre in January. The team was 7-1-2 overall this year, with six straight wins going into the World Cup.

The last time the Americans played in the sport's top tournament, Lloyd had a hat trick in the first 16 minutes and the United States beat Japan 5-2 in Canada for the trophy.

The U.S. pounced early against Thailand, too, on Morgan's header in the 13th minute off Kelley O'Hara's precisely placed cross. Mewis, Lavelle and Horan were all making their World Cup debuts.

"When you get a deluge of goals like that, it's a good feeling," Ellis said. "It builds confidence."

Thailand, ranked No. 34 in the world, was clearly outmatched even though the team has shown progress on the world stage. Making its World Cup debut in 2015 four years ago, Thailand finished third in its group but earned its first win, a 3-2 victory over Ivory Coast.

At the final whistle, Lloyd and Christen Press were seen consoling the Thailand goalkeeper. Morgan put her arm around Thailand's Miranda Nild, who was wiping away tears on the field. Nild and Morgan both played college soccer for the California Golden Bears.

"They were disappointed of course, they intended to make an impression in this first match and they were disappointed," coach Nuengrutai Srathongvian said through a translator. "Yes, they are all athletes and they will be resilient. We've got two more games to play and we need to bounce back."

Srathongvian said soccer in Thailand is still growing and there is a limited pool of players to draw from.

The World Cup comes at a time when female players across the globe are seeking better treatment, conditions and pay. The U.S. national team has long championed equal rights, and players collectively filed a lawsuit earlier this year that alleges discrimination by the U.S. Soccer Federation and are seeking pay equitable with that of the men's national team.

The players say the lawsuit is on hold while they're in France. But a pair of prominent well-wishers on Twitter referenced the team's pursuit of equality.

"The @USWNT is something to smile about. It was great to celebrate with them back in 2015 and I'm excited to root them on in their drive to earn their fourth star. Best of luck to these champions for equality, on and off the field," wrote former President Barack Obama.

Tennis legend Billie Jean King weighed in: "The pursuit of a record 4th World Cup trophy for the #USWNT officially begins today, but the journey has been years in the making. You have the support of a nation behind you. Get that win, and then get the equal pay you deserve!"

Ellis made some lineup moves for the match in the absence of defender Becky Sauerbrunn, whom the team said was held out as a precaution with a minor quad injury. Julie Ertz was moved to the backline and Mewis got the start in the midfield.

Morgan, U.S. Soccer's 2018 Player of the Year, now has 106 international goals. Playing in her third World Cup, she was named player of the match.

It came close to the team's biggest rout ever. The U.S. beat the Dominican Republic 14-0 in a 2012 Olympic qualifier in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Up next for the U.S. is World Cup newcomer Chile on Sunday in Paris. In the final group match before the knockout round, the Americans will travel to Le Havre to face nemesis Sweden, who they've been grouped with six times in World Cup play.

In the last meeting between the teams, Sweden ousted the United States in the quarterfinals at the 2016 Olympics. Afterward, former U.S. goalkeeper Hole Solo called Sweden "cowards" for bunkering on defense. Alyssa Naeher has since replaced Solo, who was dismissed from the team.

Sweden defeated Chile 2-0 earlier on Tuesday in Rennes, a match that featured a 40-minute weather delay.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More National News Stories

Trending Video

  • Five-year-old Elgin student alive after being hit by 18-wheeler

    Five-year-old Elgin student alive after being hit by 18-wheeler

  • Massive E. Riverside redevelopment one step closer to city approval

    Massive E. Riverside redevelopment one step closer to city approval

  • Austin ISD to boost pride parade participation with church rental money

    Austin ISD to boost pride parade participation with church rental money

  • Housing units on E. Riverside Drive/S. Pleasant Valley will more than triple

    Housing units on E. Riverside Drive/S. Pleasant Valley will more than triple

  • Nacho militia chant at Scholz Garten

    Nacho militia chant at Scholz Garten

  • Nacho Militia at Scholz Garten
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Nacho Militia at Scholz Garten

  • Apartment complex tenants ask for help getting work done

    Apartment complex tenants ask for help getting work done

  • Appraisal Review Board deciding whether to throw out a day's worth of property tax hearings

    Appraisal Review Board deciding whether to throw out a day's worth of property tax hearings

  • Couple's heirloom retrieved from Lake Travis

    Couple's heirloom retrieved from Lake Travis

  • Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law

    Gov. Abbott signs public school finance reform bill into law

  • Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say

    Man shot at group of men after accusing one of cheating with his girlfriend, police say

  • Inside latest trend: DIY sunscreen

    Inside latest trend: DIY sunscreen

  • Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it

    Group offers free PTSD help for veterans but not enough are signing up for it

  • Democrats unimpressed with Republicans' proposed fixes to immigration

    Democrats unimpressed with Republicans' proposed fixes to immigration

  • Alarming DIY Trend Creating Cancer Risk

    Alarming DIY Trend Creating Cancer Risk

  • Inaugural Bold FC Down syndrome soccer camp gives every kid a shot

    Inaugural Bold FC Down syndrome soccer camp gives every kid a shot

  • TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting

    TxDOT to discuss major upgrades to SH 71 in Bastrop in Tuesday meeting

  • ACL Fest 1-day tickets go on sale
    Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    ACL Fest 1-day tickets go on sale

  • Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Kansas man accused of performing illegal autopsies did at least two in Central Texas

  • Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

    Austin Church and its congregation lose thousands in mail theft

  • What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

    What Austin neighborhoods will see a rise in affordable homes?

  • After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

    After 80 years, Hut's Hamburgers will close permanently in October

  • Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

    Texas creates task force to strengthen sexual assault survivor services

  • Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

    Hundreds of Lake Austin homes never paid city taxes, but that may change

  • Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

    Search teams are still trying to find a woman and her kayak after severe storm

  • Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

    Gov. Abbott signs bill to help Teacher Retirement System

  • City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

    City looking into safety improvements on Rainey Street, where woman was hit by car

  • Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

    Neighbors nervous about a project to transform an Austin school property into a clinic

  • Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Officials search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

    New breast cancer drug, tested in Austin, 'really meaningful' for treatment community

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

    Ex-Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz shot at Dominican Republic bar

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

    TRAFFIC ALERT: RM 620 near Mansfield Dam to close in both directions Monday morning

  • Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Boat takes on water with nearly 80 people aboard

  • Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

    Police search for missing kayaker at Lake Pflugerville

  • Lightning strike over downtown Austin

    Lightning strike over downtown Austin

  • Lightning strike in Central Texas

    Lightning strike in Central Texas

  • TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

    TIME LAPSE: Lightning in Marble Falls

  • Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

    Rotating clouds during storms in Hutto

  • Storms in Briarcliff

    Storms in Briarcliff

  • Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

    Rain in Marble Falls Sunday afternoon

  • Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

    Dangerous clouds/storms in Taylor

  • Hail falls in Llano County

    Hail falls in Llano County

  • Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

    Crane collapses in to Dallas apartment building

  • NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

    NASA allowing tourists to visit International Space Station

  • Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

    Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election

  • U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

    U.S. Coast Guard joins search for missing Texas police chief who fell over board while fishing

  • Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

    Youth Hackathon tackles human trafficking with City of Austin

  • Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

    Parents demand answers after 12-year-old takes Uber to suicide

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

    K-9 cinema lets people enjoy movies with their furry pals

  • Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

    Five men injured in reported shooting in southwest Austin Friday night

  • Helping children stay safe this summer

    Helping children stay safe this summer

  • Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

    Creative ways to keep kids productive over summer break

  • Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

    Former AFD firefighter indicted on sex assault charges receives two new indictments

  • Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

    Bugs infiltrate Central Texas homes after wet and rainy spring

  • Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

    Cedar Park pool where little girl may have drowned expected to re-open Saturday

  • Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

    Fundraiser being held in Hays Co. for San Marcos officer who lost her leg

  • Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

    Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

  • State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

    State leaders worry Mexico's tariff retaliation would hit Texas economy

More Stories

Trending Gallery

'Nacho Militia' fights for their rights at Scholz Garten
'Nacho Militia' fights for their rights at Scholz Garten

'Nacho Militia' fights for their rights at Scholz Garten

Photo Galleries /

Trending Stories

Don't Miss