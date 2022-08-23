(KOIN/NEXSTAR) – An Alaska Airlines flight to San Diego was forced to return to Seattle after a piece of paneling that covered one of its engines began peeling off.

Alaska Airlines Flight 558 experienced an “unusual vibration” shortly after departure on Monday morning, prompting the plane to turn back to Sea-Tac International Airport for an emergency landing, Alaska Airlines wrote in a statement.

“Part of the metal paneling that covers the engine, called the cowling, detached from the aircraft when it landed,” the carrier confirmed.

Video circulating on social media appears to show the paneling flapping in the air and breaking apart after the aircraft touched down at Sea-Tac. Photos shared by a woman who claimed to be a passenger on the flight also showed several tarmac workers surrounding the aircraft after landing, along with what appeared to be a piece of the cowling resting on the plane’s left wing.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the aircraft, a Boeing 737-900ER, was taken out of service amid an investigation. No one on the plane was injured, according to the airline.

The carrier also praised its cockpit crew and flight attendants for facilitating the safe landing and their “tremendous professionalism” during the incident.

All 176 passengers were rebooked on alternate flights to San Diego, according to Alaska Airlines.

“We also greatly appreciated the patience of our guests during this event,” the airline said.