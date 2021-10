AUSTIN (KXAN) -- After the FDA put a stamp of approval on both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots for eligible populations this week, clinics in Austin-Travis County are distributing those shots as soon as Friday. Pfizer booster shots have already been approved.

While the vaccine rollout in Austin-Travis County was bumpy back in February, health leaders say booster shot distribution will be much smoother for several reasons; there is much more widespread availability of the vaccine, there are more providers available to give vaccines and APH can use their existing frameworks to distribute the vaccine.