After 14 years of pain, woman discovers needle in her spine

WASHINGTON (AP) — A soggy crowd assembled at the Lincoln Memorial grounds for President Donald Trump's "Salute to America" on Thursday as supporters praised his celebration of U.S. military clout and protesters assailed him for putting himself center stage on a holiday devoted to unity.

Trump was calling on Americans to "stay true to our cause" and declaring "the future of American freedom rests on the shoulders of men and women willing to defend it," according to excerpts of his remarks released in advance by the White House.