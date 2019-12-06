Active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (KXAN) — Authorities are working an active shooter situation at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, according to a report from WKRG.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, the shooter is dead.

At least five people have been taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The Pensacola Police Department is assisting military officials at the base.

This is the second active shooting at a Naval base in the U.S. in a week. Wednesday, a shooter opened fire at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and injured three civilian workers before killing himself.

