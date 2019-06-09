Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election Abortion becoming central issue for upcoming 2020 election prev next

(KXAN) — A new CNN poll shows three out of ten Americans would only vote for a candidate who shares their views on abortion rights.

With several states banning abortions at much earlier stages of pregnancy than established by Roe v. Wade — Democratic candidates are now coming forward in defense of abortion rights.

Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, and Kirsten Gillibrand have called for Roe v. Wade to be adopted into federal law.

"People who are frightened are the ones who don't have access. And that's just not right," said Warren.

Joe Biden was the only candidate in the Democratic field who supported the Hyde amendment until he changed his mind earlier this week.

"If I believe healthcare is a right as I do, I can no longer support an amendment that makes that right dependent on someone's zip code," said Biden.

15 states currently offer their own funding for a wider range of abortion services to Medicaid recipients.