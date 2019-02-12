Abandoned baby wearing only a onesie found in middle of road
(KSEE/ NBC) A newborn baby girl is recovering at California's Valley Children's Hospital after she was abandoned in the middle of a Madera County road.
The Madera County Sheriff's Office said Aurelio Fuentes, from Madera, was out delivering newspapers when he found the baby lying on the road.
"You can tell they placed the baby there, they didn't toss it. They just placed it there," Fuentes said.
Fuentes said he noticed something laying on the road, he thought it was an animal and so he slowed down. As he approached, he heard the cries for help.
"I got a little more closer. I heard the baby crying and screaming," Fuentes said.
Fuentes said the infant only wearing a onesie when he found her.
