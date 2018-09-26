A pre-boil bake, lobster chef experiments with marijuana on lobsters Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Maine chef experiments with exposing lobsters to marijuana smoke before they're boiled in an effort to ease their suffering. (WCSH) [ + - ] Video

MAINE (WCSH) — There is very little science out there on the topic of lobsters and cannabis.

There has been a lot of interest in the topic lately though, ever since the story of a Maine lobster shack owner who is experimenting with lobsters and THC, the main calming ingredient in marijuana, went viral.

Richard Wahle is the newly-named director of the Lobster Institute at the University of Maine, and is a research professor in the School of Marine Sciences.

"In a world where use of marijuana is becoming more common and legal, and at the same time, people are looking for ways to make the transfer of lobsters from life to the boiling pot a little more gentle, maybe we shouldn't be too surprised here," said Wahle, over the phone from the Darling Marine Center in Walpole.

When Wahle first heard about Charlotte Gill and what she was doing at "Charlotte's Legendary Lobster Pound" in Southwest Harbor, he was "intrigued, and maybe a little dismissive."

Gill says she is not currently selling these lobsters at her restaurant, nor has she ever done so. However, due to public demand, she is making plans to begin selling these lobsters to the public by mid to late October.