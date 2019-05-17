A Florida man was arrested for targeting a helicopter with a laser pointer

FLORIDA (WFLA) — A Florida man was arrested Wednesday for shining a laser light at a sheriff’s helicopter.

Just after 9:30 p.m., the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office helicopter flew over the Palms at Riviera Dunes Apartment building when a laser was aimed into the cockpit.

The pilot quickly spotted three people on a balcony, one shining the laser.

“It’s obvious that some people don’t stop and think about just what can happen by doing that,” said MCSO spokesman Randy Warren.

Officials say when a laser pointer hits a windshield, the glass diffuses the light. It can temporarily blind the pilot, potentially hurt the pilot’s eyesight, and could put the crew in danger.

“Very dangerous, it’s a very irresponsible thing for anybody to do,” said Warren.

The pilot gave the location and within minutes, deputies arrived and 22-year-old Vladimir Altman was arrested.

