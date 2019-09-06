90-year-old bar owner holds state record for longest-running beer license

BIG SPRING, Texas (KXAN/NBC) — At 90, most people would be settled into retirement and enjoying weekends with their grandchildren. However, Betty Lou spends most of her time at the bar she has owned since 1960: Lou’s Café.

Betty Lou has been serving the town of Big Spring, Texas, beer for the past 59 years. She holds the state record for the longest-running beer license with one owner. Betty Lou has served over 2 million beers.

“Oh heavens, yeah,” Betty Lou said. “My life would have been so dull without (my bar). But there never was a dull minute. Never.”

To the town, Betty Lou is more than the local bar owner. She takes on many roles as a teacher, parental figure and even the town’s therapist.

“I’m still helping them get out of jail, helping them eat, helping them get medicine, go to the doctor,” Betty Lou said.

Batty Lou’s customers have a saying, “The world needs more Betty Lou’s,” because she’s provided more than just a local bar: she’s created a family.

“If you’ve known Betty and you see what she’s done for the people in this world, the way she laughs, the way she cries, the way she opens up, there’s just something about her,” a long time Lou’s Café customer said. “You talk about Betty Lou and you get goosebumps.”