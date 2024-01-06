LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDKY) — A Kentucky woman is facing eight counts of animal cruelty after eight dogs were found in an unoccupied home with feces piled several feet high.

According to Louisville Metro Police, for over two months, 52-year-old Vallary Amato “unlawfully kept a total of eight dogs in an unhealthy living environment, providing just enough food and water to keep the dogs alive.”

Neighbors had reported that there were dogs inside the unoccupied Louisville residence, and there was a stench coming from the home.

Officers responded three times in September, per court records, but at the time, they only observed one dog through the window. However, it was clear there were feces in the home with smears of “dirt and grime” on the floors and couch.

Court records stated that Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) had removed five dogs in the past, one of which was deceased.

Eventually, on Nov. 15, the owners contacted officials to surrender the remaining dogs.

When animal services officials entered the residence, they reported that seven dogs were kept in one room, which was covered in feces and piled several feet high. Feces and dirt covered window sills and the ceiling, and a hole was clawed into the wall.

“He was left in a room with his 6 siblings,” LMAS said, describing one of the dogs pictured above. “Someone came by once a week and left food on the floor. His coat was matted with feces and urine. Once in our care, volunteer groomers came by to take care of their filthy, matted coats. Thank you to the groomers who helped these pups look and feel confident again.”

An eighth dog was also removed from the property, but court documents didn’t say where the animal was found.

LMAS said that all eight of the dogs have since been adopted.

On Dec. 28, Amato was arrested and charged with eight counts of animal cruelty. She’s scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 8.