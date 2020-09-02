LIVE: 75th World War II Commemorative Ceremony takes place from Pearl Harbor

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KXAN) — On the fantail of the U.S.S. Missouri, the 75th World War II Commemoration Ceremony takes place at 12:30 p.m. CDT at Pearl Harbor in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Guests of honor for the event include WWII veterans, and those who were witnesses to the end of the war. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests at the site have been limited to those who currently live on the islands.

The pre-show, which includes music from the U.S. Pacific Fleet and Marine Corps bands, starts at 12:30 p.m. CDT with the ceremony officially beginning at 2:02 p.m. CDT.

Michael Carr, the president of the U.S.S. Missouri Memorial Association, is the emcee of the 3-hour ceremony.

There will be an international wreath gathering ceremony recognizing nations who were part of the war, and also a missing man formation flyover.

