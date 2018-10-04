6.5M pounds of ground beef recalled due to salmonella
WASHINGTON (WCMH) -- More than 6.5 million pounds of beef is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.
According to the USDA, JBS Tolleson, Inc. is recalling approximately 6,500,966 pounds of various raw, non-intact beef products that may be contaminated with salmonella.
The raw, non-intact beef items, including ground beef, were packaged on various dates from July 26, 2018 to Sept. 7, 2018 and were shipped to retail locations nationwide, including in Texas.
Some of the brand names the beef was sold under include Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Gourmet Burger, and Showcase/Walmart.
- To see a full list of products recalled click here.
- To see a list of the recalled product labels click here.
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
An investigation has revealed at least 57 cases of illnesses from 16 states in connection to the beef.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact the JBS USA Consumer Hotline at 800-727-2333.
