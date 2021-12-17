$60K worth of catalytic converters found in Missouri home

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence…but they say this isn’t the first time for the home.

Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with PD arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts.

At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total estimated value of $60,000 (pictured below).

Image of recovered converters. Source: JPD

Back in September of 2020, however, JPD served a search warrant at the same house and recovered 24 catalytic converters.

Pamela Sims (2020 booking photo)

The resident, 58-year-old Pamela Sims of Joplin, is believed to have unlawfully purchased the converters which were presumed to be stolen originally.

Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorneys Office against Sims for the following:

Information required for Catalytic Converter transactions (Class B Misdemeanor)

Licenses required for certain businesses (Class A Misdemeanor)

Stealing (Class D Felony)

JPD considers this investigation ongoing still and may release further details.