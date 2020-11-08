6 of the most touching moments in ‘Jeopardy!’ history with Alex Trebek

“We love you Alex!”

Not long after Trebek announced his cancer diagnosis, in a show that aired on Nov. 11, 2019, contestant Dhruv Gaur wrote in “Final Jeopardy,” “What is: We love you, Alex!” and included a drawing of a heart. The unexpected moment caught Trebek off guard and he had to fight back tears. It captured the feelings of many around the country who have welcomed Trebek into their homes five days a week, 30 minutes at a time, for decades.

Jeopardy contestant from Austin dies of cancer one week before winning episode aired, winnings go to cancer research

Austin resident Cindy Stowell loved “Jeopardy.” After she was told her cancer had progressed beyond what was treatable, she made it a goal to get on the show. She performed well enough at the auditions in August 2016 to earn a spot as a contestant. Producers then helped make sure her appearance happened quickly, booking her just three weeks later.

Stowell won six episodes in a row. She saw the tapings before they aired, but died Dec. 5, 2016, just one week before the on-air start of her winning streak.

“When Cindy Stowell taped her appearance on ‘Jeopardy,’ she had Stage 4 cancer,” Trebek said in a statement. “Competing on ‘Jeopardy’ was a lifelong dream for Cindy, and we’re glad she was able to do so.”

KXAN interviewed Stowell’s longtime boyfriend and aired a special about her life and fulfilled dream.

Cindy Stowell in her own words

Tournament of Champions contestants honor Stowell

Contestant says watching ‘Jeopardy’ taught him English

In a taping that aired just this past Thursday, contestant Burt Thakur, a Navy veteran, grew emotional after his win when he explained to Trebek how watching “Jeopardy” sitting on his grandfather’s lap helped him learn English.

“My grandfather who raised me… I’m going to get tears right now. I used to sit on his lap and watch you every day.” Thakur said. “It’s a pretty special moment. Thank you very much.”

Trebek thanks the thousands of people who wished him well after his cancer diagnosis

After announcing his cancer diagnosis, thousands of messages of support poured in from all over the world. Trebek thanked those supports in a touching video and said he read every single message he got — even one from IBM’s Watson.

‘Jeopardy’ all-stars give Trebek a special gift

On the last day of taping during Season 35, the show’s all-stars gave Trebek a scrapbook filled with memories of the show, tributes to the longtime host, and fond memories.

You’ve heard of the GOAT. How about the GHOST?

In the primetime special, “Jeopardy: The Greatest of All Time,” featuring the three most dominant players in “Jeopardy” history, contestant James Holzhauer answered the “Final Jeopardy” question by writing, “Who is the GHOST? (Greatest Host of Syndicated TV)” and jokingly starting to write Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajek before crossing it out and writing “Alex Trebek.”