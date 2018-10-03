1 officer dead, 4 injured by shooter in South Carolina
FLORENCE, S.C. (KXAN) — Five law enforcement officers have been shot while responding to an active shooting situation in Florence, South Carolina.
According to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff's Office, three deputies and two city of Florence police officers were shot around 5:30 p.m.
A post on the Florence County Emergency Management's Facebook page stated, "Active shooting situation is over." Officials are asking people to stay away from the area as "there is still an active crime investigation in progress."
A suspect is now in custody.
According to Keith von Lutcken, Florence County Coroner, one of the officers has died from his wounds.
This is a developing story.
