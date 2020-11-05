3 Days Later: The current path to victory for Trump, Biden

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on October 22, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate and former US Vice President Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on October 22, 2020. (Photos by Brendan Smialowski and JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI,JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (KXAN) — Democrat Joe Biden is pushing closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House, securing victories in battleground states Wisconsin and Michigan and narrowing President Donald Trump’s path.

So far neither candidate has amassed the votes needed to win the White House. But Biden’s victories in the Great Lakes states left him closest to the magic number of 270.

The states still up for grabs

All media outlets consider Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania up for grabs.

The Associated Press and Fox News have projected Biden to win the battleground state of Arizona, flipping it blue, but no other major network has projected that yet. They are all saying it’s still too early to call. That race tightened overnight Thursday and now just 68,390 votes separate the two candidates with Biden still leading.

Alaska still has not been called as most votes there are mail-in ballots, but almost everyone expects it to go for Donald Trump

Joe Biden’s path to victory

If Biden wins Pennsylvania he becomes president-elect.

If Biden wins Arizona as the AP and Fox News have indicated, that gets him to 264 electoral votes. He would need to only win one more state. He currently leads in Nevada, which would give him exactly 270 votes, enough to make him the president-elect.

If Biden wins Nevada where he currently leads, he needs to also win one other state — any state — that is still up for grabs.

President Trump’s path to victory

For the sake of this, we will assume that President Trump wins Alaska. That gets him to 217 electoral votes.

President Trump’s path is a lot more complicated. He almost needs to make a sweep of the remaining states but can afford to lose one.

If Trump wins Georgia, North Carolina and Pennsylvania where he is currently in the lead, that gets him to 268 electoral votes. That means he still has to flip Arizona or Nevada where he is trailing.

If Trump wins both Nevada and Arizona, which seems unlikely at this point, it does open up one other path for the president. He could win those two plus Pennsylvania and Georgia and hit 270 to win a second term and not need North Carolina.