13 people wounded in shooting at memorial service for Louisiana homicide victim

BOGALUSA, Louisiana (AP/KXAN) — Police in Louisiana say 13 people were injured, 1 critically, in a shooting at a memorial service in Bogalusa.

According to NBC in New Orleans, the Bogalusa Police Department said that officers received a call after 9 p.m. that several people had been shot and needed medical attention.

Police said no one was killed, but one person was in a critical condition after the 9:15 p.m. Saturday shooting in Bogalusa.

The crowd had gathered for a memorial service set up for Dominique James, a man whose body was found earlier this week in a wooded area.

Officers said James was missing for a day before being found dead Friday in a car. James’ death is considered a homicide, but police have not released additional details. No arrests have been made and officers have not received information from any witnesses.