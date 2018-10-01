12-year-old boy scout killed in sand dune collapse Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. 12-year-old boy scout dies after sand dune he was digging into collapses, trapping him for at least 30 minutes. (WOOD) [ + - ] Video

MICHIGAN (WOOD) — A 12-year-old boy died Saturday after he was covered by a sand dune at a Boy Scout Camp south of South Haven, Michigan police say.

The child was later identified by police as Gage Wilson of Portage.

South Haven Police Department Sgt. Zach Hathaway said Gage was reportedly digging into a dune at North Point County Park when sand came crashing down on him. A fellow Boy Scout called 911 as others worked to free Gage. Still, he was trapped under the sand for between 15 and 30 minutes.

"When they found him, he was completely covered in sand," Hathaway said.

When emergency responders arrived at the park around 4:15 p.m., they found scout leaders performing CPR on the boy. Emergency responders took over and an officer used an AED to get Gage's pulse back.

Authorities then rushed Gage out of the park to a waiting ambulance, which in turn took him to an area where a medical helicopter was waiting. He was airlifted to Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo, where he died.

The South Haven Police Department said Sunday an autopsy was pending and that it was still investigating, but that the incident appears to have been "a tragic accident."