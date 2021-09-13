12-year-old accused of driving stolen vehicle in Las Cruces, found with ammunition in his pocket

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Authorities with the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department say a 12-year-old boy is in custody after driving a stolen vehicle and carrying ammunition in his pocket on Sunday.
The sheriff’s department says multiple residents contacted authorities about a child driving an SUV recklessly on the highway over the weekend. Police with several agencies began looking for the driver when he was found with three other passengers.
“The driver, a 12-year-old male, had ammunition in his pocket, which led to deputies locating a handgun which had been thrown out of the moving vehicle,” police said.
Authorities say the vehicle had been reported stolen.
The sheriff’s department says the 12-year-old was booked into the Doña Ana County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant as well as two other serious charges.