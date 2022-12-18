AUSTIN (KXAN) — Approximately 100 unionized Starbucks location across the country went on strike Friday, with efforts continuing into Sunday. More than 1,000 baristas nationwide will stand in the “Double Down Strike,” a national unfair labor practice strike.

The Down Down Strike is marked as the “longest collective action in the campaign’s history” and is critical of Starbucks’ alleged anti-union efforts, per a release. This comes after a walk-out strike on Nov. 17, when more than 110 Starbucks stores and 1,000 baristas striked on the company’s “Red Cup Day.”

Unionizers participating in the strike said their work accelerated after the company closed its Broadway and Denny location in Seattle, which was the first store to organize in the company’s founding city.

“Starbucks sent a clear message when they closed the Broadway and Denny store,” said Michelle Eisen, a barista from the Elmwood location, in a release. “They’re doubling down on their union-busting, so we’re doubling down, too. We’re demanding fair staffing, an end to store closures, and that Starbucks bargain with us in good faith.”

Here in Austin, there are two unionized Starbucks locations: One on North Lamar Boulevard and 45th Street, and a second along 24th and Nueces streets. Neither of those are officially participating in this weekend’s strike, according to Starbucks Workers United’s strike map.

In Texas, two San Antonio locations — one at Blanco Road and Wurzbach Parkway and another at Houston and St. Mary’s streets — are mapped as on strike.