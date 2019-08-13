1-year-old girl revived with Narcan after heroin overdose

HOLIDAY, Fl. (NBC News/ WFLA) — A 1-year-old Holiday, Florida girl was hospitalized Sunday after ingesting a very powerful opioid that was left behind by her caregiver, deputies say.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office says someone called 911 after the child became lethargic and unresponsive. It was later determined the child had overdosed on fentanyl and/or heroin.

Paramedics arrived and administered Narcan and the child became responsive. She was taken to the hospital, where she is currently being monitored.

“At this time, it appears the overdose was stopped due to the Narcan administration and the victim is expected to be okay,” an arrest affidavit states.

The child’s caregiver, Heather Aliesha Revell, admitted to injecting heroin into her arm in her bedroom where the child was sleeping, the arrest report says.

Revell initially told deputies she thought she cleaned up the drugs, but later said she believed she left some of the remnants behind and that the child ingested it.

Deputies found a white substance in Revell’s bedroom, which she said was heroin. They also found several drug paraphernalia items, according to the report.

“She said the baby came out of the mother’s room. She was stumbling and falling,” said a neighbor.

