'La Llorona' movie promotion draws criticism
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A promotion around the movie "The Curse of La Llorona" using traditional Mexican healers for "spiritual cleansings" before screenings of the horror film is drawing strong criticism from healers and scholars who say the stunts are offensive and demeaning.
Leading up to the Friday release of the movie based on a Mexican folktale, Warner Bros. invited healers known as curanderos to give audiences cleanings called "limpias." The studio also dispatched Cuban-born, Los Angeles-based healer Salvador Gata to "bless" an audience before the March 15 premiere at SXSW at The Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas.
In addition, photos posted on social media show images of supposed healers providing ceremonial cleansings in front of posters of "The Curse of La Llorona," then celebrating as if attending a party.
"I'm working on the movie La Llorona and am looking for a curandero to do limpias before my movie screenings," publicist Nahir Wold wrote San Diego-based curandera Grace Sesma in an email. "Let me know if this is something you would be interested in doing!"
Sesma said she ignored the invite until she started seeing photos of purported limpias at screenings online. That angered her and she posted the email on her Facebook page.
"I found it quite shameful," Sesma said. "It heightens the fear factor around a traditional practice and commodifies and exploits our culture just to get people to see their movie."
But Miguel Franco, a curandero based in Los Angeles, said Warner Bros. wasn't looking for stereotypes when the studio invited him several times at various events for the movie.
"Working at press junkets, offering my services to people from all walks of life, including several well-known people, influencers, and media has allowed me to share my gift with people who normally would not have sought me out," Franco said. He called the experience "overwhelmingly positive."
Wold did not immediately return emails and phone messages left by The Associated Press.
Tonita Gonzales, an internationally known curandera based in Albuquerque, called the promotion an "outrage and an appropriation" of Mexican American culture.
"The limpia is a cleansing that helps people see the holy that's within them," Gonzales said. "To us this to promote a movie, especially during (Easter Weekend), is disturbing."
The production hired curanderos as consultants to make sure the curandero in the film was portrayed accurately and with sensitivity, Warner Bros. officials said. The studio declined further comment.
"The Curse of La Llorona," starring Linda Cardellini and Raymond Cruz, centers on the Mexican folklore of La Llorona, a crying female spirit who takes children. Cruz, who plays a curandero and protector in the movie, is one of many Latino actors featured in a cast that includes comedian Paul Rodriguez and Marisol Ramirez, who plays La Llorona.
Curanderismo is the art of using traditional healing methods like herbs and plants to treat various ailments. Long practiced in Native American villages of Mexico and other parts of Latin America, curanderos also are found in New Mexico, south Texas, Arizona and California.
Anthropologists believe curanderismo remained popular among poor Latinos because they didn't have access to health care. But they say the field is gaining traction among those who seek to use alternative medicine.
A limpia is something performed for those suffering from trauma like sexual abuse, Sesma said. "It's not supposed to protect you from being scared at the movies."
University of New Mexico professor Eliseo "Cheo" Torres, who hosts an annual conference in Albuquerque on curanderismo, said the tale of La Llorona has nothing to do with curanderos, even if there are curanderos in the film. "I don't see the connection and this probably will be offensive to those practicing traditional healing," Torres said. "Whoever put this promotion together likely has no idea what they are doing."
Andrew Chesnut, the Bishop Walter F. Sullivan Chair in Catholic Studies at Virginia Commonwealth University and a scholar who has studied spiritual practices in Mexico, called the movie promotion "reprehensible" and harmful.
"It will only serve to further stigmatize curanderismo as something to be feared" since it's associated with a scary movie, Chesnut said. "That's dangerous, especially because of the climate that Mexican immigrants face right now."
Heiress pleads guilty in NXIVM sex slave case
NEW YORK (AP) — An heiress pleaded guilty on Friday in a sensational case accusing a cult-like upstate New York group of creating a secret harem of sex slaves for the group's self-anointed spiritual leader.
Clare Bronfman admitted in her plea in federal court in Brooklyn that she harbored someone who was living in the U.S. illegally for unpaid "labor and services" and that she committed credit card fraud on behalf of Keith Raniere, the lead of a group called NXIVM.
Bronfman - the 40-year-old daughter of the late billionaire philanthropist and former Seagram chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. - told the judge that she had wanted to help people through NXIVM but ended up dishonoring her family.Read the Full Article
Undersheriff: Teen likely killed herself before manhunt
DENVER (AP) - A Colorado undersheriff who led the search for a Florida teenager whose actions prompted tightened security at Columbine High School says she likely killed herself before police launched a massive manhunt.
Clear Creek County Undersheriff Bruce Snelling tells The Denver Post that 18-year-old Sol Pais likely killed herself Monday evening. Her body was found in the snowy foothills west of Denver on Wednesday.
Snelling says, "The logical likelihood was she was here to end her journey."Read the Full Article
Two-wave US flu season is now the longest in a decade
NEW YORK (AP) — Three months ago, this flu season was shaping up to be short and mild in the U.S. But a surprising second viral wave has made it the longest in 10 years.
This flu season has been officially going for 21 weeks, according to reports collected through last week and released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That makes it among the longest seen since the government started tracking flu season duration more than 20 years ago.
Some experts likened the unusual double waves to having two different flu seasons compressed, back-to-back, into one.Read the Full Article
