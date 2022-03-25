AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s a tripleheader racing weekend at Circuit of the Americas with the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck series. All the events surrounding NASCAR at COTA kick off Friday at 9 a.m. and run through Sunday afternoon.

These are the types of events those at Visit Austin like to see as it brings in millions of dollars for Austin’s economy.

“The meetings and events industry is roaring back in Austin,” said Steve Genovesi, the executive vice president at Visit Austin. “From SXSW to Foot and Ankle Surgeons, to volleyball tournaments and NASCAR, hotels are filling up with visitors that are spending their much-needed money into our local economy.”

Other events taking place this weekend includes the Texas Relays at the University of Texas at Austin. The event is back for the first time in two years. In the past, the Austin Chamber of Commerce has said the event generated around $30 million.

Then, South By Southwest just wrapped up last weekend. It’s an event that before the pandemic brought in $355 million in 2019. We will have to wait and see what the economic impact analysis reports this year.

Visit Austin data shows FY 20-21 represented the most challenging year in travel and tourism. The Austin market saw a 44% drop in hotel occupancy – that’s nearly 800 million dollars lost room revenue but as Genovesi mentioned hotels are starting to fill up again.

Tickets for NASCAR at COTA start at $25. Here’s the race weekend schedule:

Friday, March 25

Hendrick/JR Motorsports Souvenir Hauler (Autograph Session) 1:30-2 p.m. – Noah Gragson, Justin Allgaier & Miguel Paludo



Saturday, March 26

Ford Performance Display (Q&A Session) 9:30-9:45 a.m. – Hailie Deegan, Tanner Gray and Taylor Gray 9:45-10 a.m. – Zane Smith 12:45-1 p.m. – Riley Herbst

Stewart-Haas Racing Merchandise Hauler (Autograph Session) 1-1:15 p.m. – Riley Herbst

Boot Barn at Southpark Meadows (Appearance) 1-3 p.m. – Todd Gilliland

After Party at The Amp (Q&A Sessions) 6:20-6:45 p.m. – Mark Martin 6:30-6:45 p.m. – Corey LaJoie 6:45-7 p.m. – Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 7-7:15 p.m. – Alex Bowman



Sunday, March 27