Nancy Pelosi to be part of the 2019 Texas Tribune Festival’s closing conversation

FILE – In this July 26, 2019, file photo, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi says longstanding U.S.-Israel relations can withstand the “weakness” of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu barring two members of Congress from visiting the country. Pelosi told The Associated Press on Friday, Aug. 16, that the “weakness of Netanyahu and the weakness of Donald Trump combined” into a policy that’s “a no.” She’s not discouraging other lawmakers from visiting Israel. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With the Texas Tribune Festival about one month away, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was announced to close this year’s festival earlier this week. The keynote conversation will take place Saturday, Sep. 28 at 7:15 p.m. at the Paramount Theatre.

The conversation will be with co-founder and The Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith. This is the third time in the last five years Pelosi has participated in the festival.

“Of course it’s her first appearance as Madam Speaker, which is why we’re so incredibly honored to have her as our closing night conversation,” Smith said. “We can’t wait to welcome one of the most powerful politicians in America back to Austin.”

Speaker Pelosi regained speaker of the house position in 2019 and has served in Congress since 1987. She represents California’s 12th Congressional District and served as House Democratic leader from 2011 to 2018.

Festival pass holders will have access to the closing conversation, and the event will also be live-streamed and available on The Texas Tribune’s website. Individuals interested in attending the festival can purchase three-day full access passes for $250 with students, educators and Texas Tribune members receiving special discounts.

